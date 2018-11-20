Register
20:23 GMT +320 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Pardis petrochemical complex facilities in Assalouyeh on the northern coast of the Persian Gulf, Iran, Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday his country will continue exporting crude oil despite U.S. efforts to stop it through sanctions

    US Sanctions Iran, Russian Companies Over Alleged Oil Shipments to Syria

    © AP Photo / Iranian Presidency Office
    World
    Get short URL
    107

    WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Washington has introduced new sanctions targeting an international network in which Iran and Russian companies allegedly send oil to Syria, the US Department of the Treasury said in a press release on Tuesday.

    "Today, the US Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) is designating nine targets in an international network through which the Iranian regime, working with Russian companies, provides millions of barrels of oil to the Syrian government," the release said.

    The sanctions list includes three Russian companies and one Russian national, claimed by the Treasury to be involved in petroleum shipments to Syria.

    Thus, the sanctions have been imposed against Russian entities — Global Vision Group, Prommsyrioimport and MB Bank — and one Iranian company Tadbir Kish Medical and Pharmaceutical Co., the department's statement said. The Treasury also sanctioned six individuals, including Russian citizen Andrey Dogaev, who is the first deputy director of Promsyrioimport.

    "Today we are acting against a complex scheme Iran and Russia have used to bolster the Assad regime and generate funds for Iranian malign activity," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said, commenting on the move.

    The Treasury blamed the Central Bank of Iran officials of "exploitation of the international financial system" and "use a company whose name suggests a trade in humanitarian goods as a tool to facilitate financial transfers supporting this oil scheme".

    READ MORE: Iran Banks on Thriving Gold Mines Amid US Sanctions

    The sanctioned list of officials includes International Department Director Rasul Sajjad and Vice Governor for International Affairs Hossein Yaghoobi, claimed to be assisting in transfers of funds used to pay for the oil.

    Apart from the punitive measures, the Treasury has warned international shipping companies and vessels operators about its commitment to disrupt all petroleum shipments to Syrian state-owned ports.

    "The United States is committed to disrupting illicit financial and other support to the Syrian Government, to include transporting petroleum to its state-owned and operated ports, regardless of the location or nationality of those facilitating such support," the statement said.

    Moscow, as well as Iran, are yet to comment on these accusations and sanctions.

    Shorty before that, US Special Representative for Syria James Jeffrey stated that the recently imposed second batch of US sanctions against Tehran might help force Iran to reduce its presence in Syria.

    READ MORE: Washington Says US Sanctions May Help Force Iran to Scale Back Presence in Syria 

    Tags:
    sanctions, oil, US Treasury, United States, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Extraterrestrial: What Life on International Space Station is Like
    Extraterrestrial: What Life on International Space Station is Like
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse