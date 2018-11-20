Register
19:55 GMT +320 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Meghan Markle waves as she leaves with Prince Harry after watching a hip hop opera performance by young people involved in the Full Effect programme at the Nottingham Academy school in Nottingham, England, Friday Dec. 1, 2017

    Markle’s US Tax Declaration May Expose All Royal Family's Riches – Reports

    © AP Photo / Matt Dunham
    World
    Get short URL
    240

    The American-born Duchess of Sussex and her better half will reportedly soon find themselves in a tax-related “nightmare” as US officials are about to look into whether the couple owe the American government a small, or not so small, bit of their combined fortune.

    Now that the much anticipated big day for the royal couple of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is long past, the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex will have to deal with a number of financial issues as the US tax season approaches, and may even, possibly, drag her royal in-laws into them, Fox Business reported.

    Markle is still an American citizen, with all of her assets and income falling under strict US taxation laws, which have it that in the event of one’s income exceeding $300,000, he or she has to declare all their foreign assets. In the case of Meghan Markle, who has climbed up the career ladder of a successful and obviously well-paid television actress, it would mean that she might be required to fill in a special form detailing her foreign assets, including her newly acquired (if any) stakes, and thereby invite scrutiny over the royal family’s total income, which has been kept rather low-profile until now.

    Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
    © REUTERS / Phil Noble
    Fire Alarm Rocks Residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in NZ - Reports

    The question arises, however, what kind of wealth Markle has been endowed with.

    “The bigger issue is what will she be getting from the royal family?” Rebecca Walser, a tax attorney and certified financial planner, told FOX Business. “If it’s any kind of income or [stake in a trust] … it will have to be disclosed and reported [to the IRS.]”

    Separately, chances are that Markle already has combined bank accounts with her husband or has become a signatory to them, which is something that automatically means the IRS will reach out to Prince Harry’s financial details. Harry is known to have partly inherited a £20 million trust fund from Princess Diana and the Queen Mother, which he draws his private wealth from — a yearly £300,000, on which he pays UK income tax, media reported. Markle’s personal fortune reportedly stands at $5million (£3.9million).

    READ MORE: Twitter Meltdown as Prince Harry Speaks of Baby Joy, Gushes Over Meghan Markle

    Meanwhile, the Sunday Express mentioned, citing sources, that the royal family faces the “worst” financial “nightmare,” which may presuppose that even priceless jewellery items presented to Markle by the Queen and Prince Harry, as well the grace-and-favour Nottingham Cottage, on the grounds of Kensington Palace, where the couple currently resides, and even leased cars, could be closely scrutinized by US internal revenue officials. The edition went on to say that to resolve the financial strain the royals are poised to hire a team of financiers to efficiently deal with the US taxman.

    Britain's Prince Harry, left and Meghan Markle attend a women's empowerment reception at the Royal Aeronautical Society, during the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, in London, Thursday April 19, 2018.
    © AP Photo / Chris Jackson
    Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Jet Struck by Lightning – Report

    No less noteworthy is the fact that considering the birth of a child or children, as long as Markle is a US citizen, her offspring will acquire the same citizenship, making them US taxation subjects along with their mother. In case she chooses to ditch her American passport, it will take no less than five years, with all the laws applying throughout the period, as the US is the only country with laws that stipulate tax payments even from citizens residing outside the country. In the event of non-disclosure, meanwhile, half the value of assets under taxation may be claimed as a penalty.

    “Unfortunately, I see a dilemma for her from a tax perspective: [either] the royal family treats her as the red-headed stepchild because she remains a U.S. citizen and they don’t want to pay her too much or let her control too many assets, or she takes the path of renouncing her citizenship,” Walser said, in an attempt to outline the options Markle has.

    Related:

    Fire Alarm Rocks Residence of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in NZ - Reports
    WATCH Here's What Brought Meghan Markle to Tears of Laughter
    'Won't Ever Get Sick of It': Markle Lookalike Details Meeting With Royal Couple
    You Can Leave Your Tag On: Meghan Markle in Royal Fashion Blunder
    Tags:
    citizenship, consultant, finances, taxation, tax, wedding, IRS, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, United States, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Extraterrestrial: What Life on International Space Station is Like
    Extraterrestrial: What Life on International Space Station is Like
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse