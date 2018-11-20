Czech Cabinet Agrees $13Mln in Funding for Turkey Under EU Migrant Deal

PRAGUE (Sputnik) - The Czech government on Tuesday approved the transfer of over 11 million euro ($12.5 million) in funds to Turkey over the next five years as part of an EU arrangement to assist Syrian refugees in Turkish camps.

"The money will be paid to Turkey gradually. A 2.57 million euro disbursement will be made from the national budget in 2019, followed by a 3.34 million euro tranche in 2020. The rest will come in smaller payments," it said in a statement.

The European Union has paid 3 billion euros to Turkey under a 2015 deal to stem the flow of refugees to Europe. Ankara has repeatedly complained about the slow pace of disbursements, threatening to let migrants cross its territory.

An extra 3 billion assistance package was agreed by the European Union last March to help Turkey accommodate over 3.5 million Syrians. Two billion euros will come from the EU budget and the remaining 1 billion will be contributed by member states.

