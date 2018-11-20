Interpol Takes in 2 New Member States, Rejects Kosovo's Bid (PHOTOS)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Interpol, the world policing body, said on 20 November it had admitted Kiribati and Vanuatu as new member countries but rejected Kosovo’s bid.

"The INTERPOL General Assembly has voted to admit Kiribati and Vanuatu as new member countries. The membership of the world policing body now totals 194," it said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Kosovo’s application failed to secure a two-thirds majority at the organization’s general assembly, meeting this week in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

Vanuatu and Kiribati have officially received their INTERPOL flags from the Senior Vice President and Secretary General. #INTERPOLGA pic.twitter.com/QvTzdQwzqP — INTERPOL (@INTERPOL_HQ) 20 ноября 2018 г.

Membership of the Interpol gives national police access to multiple global databases containing vital information from around the world on criminal activities, from human and drug smuggling to cybercrime and terrorism.