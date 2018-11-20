OPCW Votes Against Russian Proposal to Limit Power of Chemical Weapons Watchdog

Russia's envoy to the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Alexander Shulgin stated earlier in October that the organisation was doomed unless it reconsidered a decision that allowed it to attribute responsibility for chemical attacks.

The motion, proposed by Russia and China was voted down by the OPCW members, with 30 countries voting for and 82 — against it. Moscow and Beijing proposed establishing a special group that should broaden the scope of OPCW mandate.

“Thirty delegations voted for the Russian-Chinese draft decision, 82 against, 31 more abstained, and 10 left the site of the vote. Thus, 71 delegations did not support the western camp. This means that the split in the OPCW is only deepening,” Russian Deputy Trade Minister Georgy Kalamanov noted.

© Sputnik / Alex McNaughton New US Anti-Russia Sanctions Over Chemical Weapons Would be Illegal - Kremlin

Commenting on the issue, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that the attempts to give OPCW the power to place blame would violate the chemical weapons convention.

Previously, following the alleged poisoning of former Russian military intelligence officer Sergei Skripal in Salisbury, London demanded to establish an investigative commission eligible to assign blame for chemical weapons use.