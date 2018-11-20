Register
    Hebron Oil Platform, Newfoundland

    Biggest Canadian Oil Spill Reported at Husky Platform

    CC BY-SA 4.0 / Shhewitt / Hebron Oil Platform, Newfoundland
    The accident occurred on 16 November during a severe storm, when workers at the company reported a drop in pressure in a subsea pipeline, according to the Canadian Press.

    The largest offshore oil spill in the history of Newfoundland, Canada has taken place at a platform belonging to Husky Energy, while the amount of leaked oil in the area of the SeaRose platform is estimated at 250,000 litres, the Canadian Press reported.

    The profile regulator of the province announced the temporary closure of all platforms on the shelf in the region for inspection. The largest oil spill in Newfoundland speaks to the risks of the offshore oil industry, the board said.

    "The risks in offshore oil activity can never be underestimated, especially in our harsh environment. Those risks are only acceptable when all reasonable measures have been taken to reduce them," a statement from the Canada-Newfoundland and Labrador Offshore Petroleum Board read.

    READ MORE: Oil Spill Responders Plug Leak, Begin Cleanup in US State of New Jersey

    Keystone XL pipeline
    © Flickr/ Public Citizen
    Keystone Oil Spill Exposes Flaws in US Environmental Assessment
    Meanwhile, the causes of the incident are being investigated and the environmental impact of the accident is being monitored. According to the agency, four birds covered in oil have been seen.

    According to the website Global News, the oil leak has already been stopped.

    The previously largest incident in the area was when 165,000 litres leaked from the Terra Nova platform in 2004.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
