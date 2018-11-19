Saudi King Calls on Int'l Community to Stop Iran's Nuclear Missile Programme

Earlier this year, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir stated that the kingdom would seek to acquire nuclear capability if Iran decided to renew its nuclear weapons programme.

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said on Monday that the international community should stop Tehran from continuing its nuclear and ballistic missile programme, accusing Iran of fomenting chaos in the region.

Addressing the Middle Eastern issues, he confirmed that his country to support UN efforts for the peaceful settlement in Yemen.

Earlier this month, Iran's Ministry of Intelligence accused "hostile" Arab countries in the Middle East of supporting terrorism in the country. At the same time, Riyadh blacklisted the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation.

Yemen is in a state of conflict, with the government headed by President Abd Rabbuh Mansur Hadi fighting the Houthi movement. The government is backed by a Saudi-led coalition consisting of mostly Persian Gulf nations, which has been carrying out airstrikes targeting Houthi-controlled areas since March 2015. According to the United Nations, at least 14 million Yemenis face pre-famine conditions due to the civil war.