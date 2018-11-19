Saudi King Calls on Int'l Community to Stop Iran's Nuclear Missile Programme

Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud said on Monday that the international community should stop Tehran from continuing its nuclear and ballistic missile programme, accusing Iran of fomenting chaos in the region.
Addressing the Middle Eastern issues, he confirmed that his country to support UN efforts for the peaceful settlement in Yemen.
READ MORE: Israeli, Saudi Agents Hit in Strikes on Terrorists — Iran's Revolutionary Guard
Earlier this month, Iran's Ministry of Intelligence accused "hostile" Arab countries in the Middle East of supporting terrorism in the country. At the same time, Riyadh blacklisted the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation.
All comments
Show new comments (0)