Participants at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit held in Port Moresby, the capital of Papua New Guinea, adopted a final declaration on 18 November but did not include some controversial points in the document.

Trade wars threaten the entire system, Russia is ready for talks on the issue, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev stated commenting on the APEC summit, adding "there will be no winners in the global trade war."

"For the first time in this organisation's existence, it was unable to adopt a declaration. This is due to difficulties in international trade, with the very trade wars that have now unfolded across the world, and with the discussion that took place on the sidelines of the APEC summit. Unfortunately, this discussion did not allow us to adopt the final document," he said.

The statement was made after Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev took part in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Singapore that ended on 18 November.

This year’s APEC declaration was adopted with the exclusion of some controversial points such as the Bogor Goals, the World Trade Organisation (WTO) and trade practices.