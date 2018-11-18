Register
18:08 GMT +318 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    APEC 2018 Summit Day Two

    APEC 2018 "Menu": Digital Economy, Countering Protectionism and Geopolitics

    © Sputnik / Aleksandr Astafiev
    World
    Get short URL
    Denis Bolotsky
    0 0 0

    While APEC’s “unwritten rule” is that the bloc’s high-level meetings are dedicated solely to economy, politics still gets brought up quite often. With the “tug-o-war” between China, the US and Australia in the region, the political undercurrent at the APEC Summit in Port Moresby was clearly visible.

    Digital economy, free trade and the rising of economic protectionism topped the agenda both at the APEC summit in Port Moresby and during the Economic Leaders' Week, which preceded the event, as top government officials from the bloc's 21 economies were drafting final documents for the big meeting.

    Even though two leaders of global superpowers — Russia's Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump — were not in attendance, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev and Vice President Mike Pence led the delegations from Moscow and Washington respectively.

    APEC 2018
    © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    Papua New Guinea Braces for Infrastructure Investment After APEC Summit
    According to local media, Pence chose not to stay in Papua New Guinea for the whole duration of the two-day summit, flying in and out of the country from nearby Australia to attend meetings.

    Medvedev's plane touched down at Jacksons Airport in Port Moresby on Saturday. He was greeted by the host country's Prime Minister Peter O'Neill, with whom he later had bilateral talks. Russia helped to organise the summit by shipping airport equipment to Papua New Guinea.

    READ MORE: APEC Participants Adopt Final Declaration Excluding Some Controversial Issues

    Moscow has a lot to share with other APEC member when it comes to digital transformation. Thanks to initiatives passed by Dmitry Medvedev's government, services provided by the state have undergone a massive transformation in recent years, with many of them, such as property registration, tax payments and regulation procedures becoming accessible through online portals. 

    Another important issue currently being discussed by the bloc is the formation of the Free Trade Area of the Asia Pacific (FTAAP) — a long-term goal of the organization that will allow free trade between Pacific Rim economies from China to Chile.

    However, with the rise of protectionism and with the increasing risks of "tariff wars" between the bloc's members — the US, China and Canada, adopting initiatives such as the FTAAP may take quite a long time.

    READ MORE: APEC Summit Focuses on US-China Trade Row, Globalisation Issues

    During the course of the APEC meetings, the "bidding game" for Papua New Guinea's attention between key APEC players in terms of future investments opportunities and potential contracts were clearly in sight. 

    APEC 2018
    © Sputnik / Denis Bolotsky
    'Land of a Thousand Tribes': Papua New Guinea Shares its Culture With APEC Delegates (PHOTOS)
    ​China built roads and venues for the summit and poured massive amounts of money into Port Moresby's infrastructure, as well as into the logistics of the summit, donating buses to transport the delegates and the media. The US and Australia provided security and medical support, sending troops, military planes and ambulance crews.

    But what looked like purely charitable effort on the outside could very well pass as camouflage for a geopolitical "dogfight under the carpet".

    China wants to build and maintain political influence in Papua New Guinea, Washington and Canberra wouldn't want to miss their slice of the pie either.

    READ MORE: 'APEC Effect': How Hosting of Big Int'l Event May Transform Papua New Guinea

    Australia is Papua New Guinea's largest foreign donor, so Canberra decided to step up its efforts in countering Beijing's growing influence.

    ​While China invested heavily in local businesses and civilian infrastructure, Washington and Canberra made a military move, announcing the creation of a joint military base on Papua New Guinea's Manus Island.

    ​Manus Island recently became known as "The Prison Island" thanks to the notorious Australian Regional Processing Centre for refugees and asylum seekers. Human rights activists often criticized Canberra for inappropriate conditions in which the detainees were kept at the facility. The centre was closed down in 2017, but the 400 refugees and asylum seekers who remain in camps on "the Prison Island" wrote an open letter to APEC delegates, calling for help.

    ​The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation is an intergovernmental forum of 21 Pacific Rim nations. Last year's APEC summit was held in Danang in Vietnam. Papua New Guinea was the first developing country to host the APEC meeting. Because of the lack of accommodation options on shore, in PNG's capital, the organizers moored three Australian cruise ships in Port Moresby's harbour, which, besides housing, were used as venues for the APEC CEO summit.

    Related:

    Papua New Guinea Braces for Infrastructure Investment After APEC Summit
    APEC Participants Adopt Final Declaration Excluding Some Controversial Issues
    APEC Summit Focuses on US-China Trade Row, Globalisation Issues
    Papua New Guinea Shares its Culture With APEC Delegates (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    geopolitical goals, protectionism, economy, APEC, Xi Jinping, Dmitry Medvedev, Mike Pence, US, China, Russia, Papua New Guinea
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy Beauty: Ten Hottest Russian Women of 2018 Named
    Sexy Beauty: Ten Hottest Russian Women of 2018 Named
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse