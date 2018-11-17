India Requests Purchase of 24 Anti-Submarine Helicopters From US - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - India has sent to the United States a request for an urgent acquisition of 24 anti-submarine multi-purpose Sikorsky MH-60R helicopters for its naval forces, the PTI agency reported on Saturday, citing informed sources.

According to the agency, the dim of the contract with the United States will be about $2 billion.

It is expected that the transaction will be concluded within a few months, it added.

The reports come after New Delhi approved the purchase of 24 US anti-submarine helicopters in August. They are designed to replace Sea King helicopters, which have been in service with the Indian Navy for over 30 years.