India Requests Purchase of 24 Anti-Submarine Helicopters From US - Reports

According to the agency, the dim of the contract with the United States will be about $2 billion.
It is expected that the transaction will be concluded within a few months, it added.
The reports come after New Delhi approved the purchase of 24 US anti-submarine helicopters in August. They are designed to replace Sea King helicopters, which have been in service with the Indian Navy for over 30 years.
