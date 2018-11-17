Register
19:06 GMT +317 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Flame

    British Teens Immolate Themselves While Attempting 'Fire Challenge' - Reports

    CC0
    World
    Get short URL
    112

    While most victims of this trend only need to be treated as outpatients, some end up staying in hospital for long periods of time, requiring complex surgery, and sometimes leading to long-term mental and physical issues.

    A dangerous trend known as the “fire challenge”, which involves people applying flammable liquids to their body and then setting themselves on fire while being filmed, has apparently once again become popular among teenagers in the UK, The Daily Mail reports citing sources among hospital staff.

    According to the newspaper, a growing number of “fire challenge” cases have been reported in Wales “after the craze, which began in 2014 picked up again”.

    "I can understand there is pressure on young people to gain acceptance or boost their online profiles by doing such risky things as these challenges. But from the patients I see, the results can be very different, with some requiring life support treatment and many left with lifelong scars," a plastic surgeon at Morriston Hospital named Jeremy Yarrow said.

    Surgery
    CC0 / Pixabay
    ‘Stop These Challenges': Detroit Girl Hospitalized After Attempting Fire Stunt (PHOTOS)
    He also noted that while most victims of this “challenge” are treated as outpatients, “in some severe and sometimes life-threatening cases, they are admitted to hospital for long periods of time for complex surgery resulting in long term mental and physical issues.”

    Ana Biney, a staff nurse at Morriston Hospital's Welsh Centre for Burns and Plastic Surgery, also noted that the teens learn about this dangerous trend from social media.

    "They copy them from social media and YouTube and call them YouTube Challenges. They film each other doing the challenges and then upload them in the hope they will become social media stars. We have definitely seen an increase in the number of teenagers who have suffered quite serious burns because of this," she said.

    Earlier this year, a 12-year old girl from Detroit ended up being hospitalized with burns on 50 percent of her body after attempting a "fire challenge" which she learned about online.

    Related:

    Up in Flames: Kuwait National Bank’s Incomplete Skyscraper Burns (PHOTOS, VIDEO)
    US Woman Suffers Severe Burns After Stumbling Into ‘Hobo Parsnip’ (PHOTOS)
    Tags:
    injuries, teenagers, burns, Fire Challenge, Internet, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: November 10 - 16
    This Week in Pictures: November 10 - 16
    No Bromance in France
    No Bromance in France
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse