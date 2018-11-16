UN Finds No Proof Lab in Georgia Conducts Illegal Tests - Georgia Control Centre

TBILISI (Sputnik) - The chief of the national disease control center in Georgia announced Friday that a UN inspection of a lab in Tbilisi suspected of bioweapon research found no proof of illegal activities.

"International experts have concluded the inspection and found nothing illegal of the sort mentioned during the information campaign. The experts confirmed the lab met all international norms," NCDC director-general Amiran Gamkrelidze told reporters.

The verdict comes after a group of experts from 17 UN member states visited the US-funded Richard Lugar Center this week after the Russian military accused it of testing deadly biological weapons on unsuspecting civilians.

Last month, Russian Defense Ministry’s Maj. Gen. Igor Kirillov, in charge of radiation, chemical and biological protection, unveiled a batch of documents compiled by Georgia’s former state security chief Igor Giorgadze, which appeared to claim that 73 people had died in 2015-2016 after being administered an anti-Hepatitis C drug at the lab.