UN Finds No Proof Lab in Georgia Conducts Illegal Tests - Georgia Control Centre

"International experts have concluded the inspection and found nothing illegal of the sort mentioned during the information campaign. The experts confirmed the lab met all international norms," NCDC director-general Amiran Gamkrelidze told reporters.
Last month, Russian Defense Ministry’s Maj. Gen. Igor Kirillov, in charge of radiation, chemical and biological protection, unveiled a batch of documents compiled by Georgia’s former state security chief Igor Giorgadze, which appeared to claim that 73 people had died in 2015-2016 after being administered an anti-Hepatitis C drug at the lab.
