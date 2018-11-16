Facebook to Create Independent Body to Process Deleted Content Appeals – CEO

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Facebook is going to create an independent body that will consider users' appeals against the social network's decisions on deleting content that violate its rules, company’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg said.

"In the next year, we're planning to create a new way for people to appeal content decisions to an independent body, whose decisions would be transparent and binding. The purpose of this body would be to uphold the principle of giving people a voice while also recognizing the reality of keeping people safe," Zuckerberg said in a statement.

The Facebook CEO pointed out that the body’s independence was crucial.

"First, it will prevent the concentration of too much decision-making within our teams. Second, it will create accountability and oversight. Third, it will provide assurance that these decisions are made in the best interests of our community and not for commercial reasons," Zuckerberg noted. He added that the company was in the early stages of the body’s development.

Last year, Facebook said it would increase the number of employers tasked with counteracting illegal content from 4,500 to 7,500 workers worldwide.