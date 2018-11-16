US to Reject UN Resolution Calling on Israel to Return Golan Heights to Syria

The vote on 'The Occupied Syrian Golan' resolution is expected to be hold during an annual UN General Assembly session. The non-binding resolution is annually voted on by the UN General Assembly's Third Committee.

The United States plans to reject a UN General Assembly resolution that urges Israel to return the Golan Heights to Syria, according to US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley.

"Given the resolution's anti-Israel bias, as well as the militarization of the Syrian Golan border, and a worsening humanitarian crisis, this year the United States has decided to vote no on the resolution," Haley said.

The document specifically touches upon the "illegality of the decision" by Israel "to impose its laws, jurisdiction and administration on the occupied Syrian Golan," which the resolution insists is running counter to international law.

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon, for his part, praised Haley's announcement as "the change in the American voting pattern" which Danon said is "another testament to the strong cooperation between the two countries."

"It is time for the world to distinguish between those who stabilize the region and those who sow terror," he noted.

In early September, the Israeli newspaper Hayom cited tghe US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman as saying that he believes that Washington could recognize the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights as part of the Jewish state.

Israel took control of the Golan Heights in 1967 after the Six-Day War. In 1981, Israel passed a law declaring its right to the territory. However, the law has never been recognized internationally. The dispute between the two countries over the territory is still unresolved.