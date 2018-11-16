UAE Space Agency Says it Won't Break its Roscosmos Contract Despite Soyuz Crash

"By no means we are planning to break our contract with Roscosmos, our plans and parameters remain the same," Ahbabi said.
He went on to say that people working in the space sphere knew that this sphere was fraught with dangers, and they were thus used to accidents.
An UAE cosmonaut is set to fly to the ISS in April 2019.
On October 11, a Soyuz-FG rocket carrying Russian cosmonaut Alexei Ovchinin and NASA astronaut Nick Hague malfunctioned minutes after the liftoff, sending their capsule into a steep fall back to Earth. They were not harmed.
Roscosmos subsequently said that the accident was caused by a sensor failure.
