US Court Denies Russian Firm's Request to Dismiss Charges Under Mueller's Probe

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - A US judge denied a request by Russian company Concord Management to dismiss charges filed by Special Counsel Robert Mueller in the investigation into allegations of Russian meddling in the 2016 US presidential election, a court document said on Thursday.

"Ordered that Concord Management and Consulting LLC's Motion to Dismiss the Indictment, Dkt, 46 is denied," the document said.

© REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton

The verdict comes after a federal judge denied the company's request to dismiss an indictment filed by Muller earlier this year, as Concord Management and Consulting LLC, a Russian company accused of launching an operation to meddle in the 2016 US presidential election, asked a US judge in August to determine whether the case involved selective prosecution, according to a court document.

The Russian firm argued that unless the Court admits that no other foreign actors have been engaged in any similar activity, such as the deceptive use of social media, this fact proves a case of selective prosecution.

On February 16, the US Justice Department revealed in court documents that the United States had indicted 13 Russian nationals and three entities, including Concord Management and Consulting LLC, for allegedly trying to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election.

Moscow has repeatedly denied all allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election, calling the accusations "absurd."