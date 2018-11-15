US Court Denies Russian Firm's Request to Dismiss Charges Under Mueller's Probe

"Ordered that Concord Management and Consulting LLC's Motion to Dismiss the Indictment, Dkt, 46 is denied," the document said.
The Russian firm argued that unless the Court admits that no other foreign actors have been engaged in any similar activity, such as the deceptive use of social media, this fact proves a case of selective prosecution.
On February 16, the US Justice Department revealed in court documents that the United States had indicted 13 Russian nationals and three entities, including Concord Management and Consulting LLC, for allegedly trying to interfere in the 2016 US presidential election.
Moscow has repeatedly denied all allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election, calling the accusations "absurd."
