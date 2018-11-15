Pence: Next Trump-Kim Summit to Go Ahead Without List of N Korean Nuclear Sites

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Pence said in an interview to NBC News on Thursday that North Korea would not need to provide a complete list of its nuclear weapons and missile sites before the next summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.

"I think it will be absolutely imperative in this next summit that we come away with a plan for identifying all of the weapons in question, identifying all the development sites, allowing for inspections of the sites and the plan for dismantling nuclear weapons,” the vice president said in the interview.

READ MORE: N Korea Appoints New Deputy FM to Oversee Ties With Moscow — Russian Embassy

© AFP 2018 / Ed Jones North Korea Threatens to Revive Nuke Program Over US Sanctions

The official's statement comes as Trump and Kim are currently working out details for a second summit that would be held next year.

A planned meeting between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and North Korean Vice Chairman Kim Yong Chol scheduled for earlier this month in New York was postponed but is expected to be rescheduled.

The long-standing tensions on the Korean Peninsula started to ease after Kim committed to denuclearizing and held historic summits with Trump and South Korean President Moon Jae-in.