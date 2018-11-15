WADA: Nigerian Anti-Doping Agency Fails to Comply With Organization's Code

"The Chair of WADA's independent Compliance Review Committee, Jonathan Taylor, informs the Board of the declaration of non-compliance of the Nigerian NADO," WADA said on Twitter.
READ MORE: WADA Top Officials Take Part in Anti-Doping Symposium in London (VIDEO)
WADA is an anti-doping organization launched in 1999 that focuses on scientific research, education, and the development of ways to combat the use of banned performance-enhancing drugs in athletic competitions. Moreover, it monitors the implementation of the World Anti-Doping Code, that seeks to harmonize anti-doping policies and regulations within international sports organizations and among public authorities.
All comments
Show new comments (0)