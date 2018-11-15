Russian President Putin Holds Press Conference After ASEAN Summit (VIDEO)

Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a press conference in Singapore after his participation in the 13th East Asia Summit (EAS) and the Russia-ASEAN summit.

Any politically-motivated restrictions in the economy are a hindrance and hurt everyone, including those who introduce them, Vladimir Putin said at a press conference in Singapore.

No sanctions can stop cooperation between Russia and the ASEAN countries and the development of their economies, Vladimir Putin added.

"This cannot stop development, it is ruled out, it is impossible… so cooperation will continue," Putin said following a visit to Singapore.

Russia is ready to work with Japan to resolve controversial issues, Vladimir Putin stressed.

Putin stressed that Russia's non-participation in WEF in Davos will not affect country's economy.

"It definitely will not affect Russia's authority in world's economy. A country's authority in the world's economy depends, first of all, on its economic power, the economy's structure, results that it shows in terms of technological effectiveness, the GDP growth, macroeconomic indicators such as low inflation, small external debt, the absence of budget deficit or its minimum rate or, what is better, budget surplus, which [Russia] enjoys now," Putin indicated.

The Russian president added that the Russian authorities, in general, achieved set goals in economy.

"Nevertheless, such platforms as the Davos forum are useful. When I was vice governor of St. Petersburg, often enough, almost every year I went to Davos. Then, working in Moscow, less and less frequently. Recently I have practically not appeared there. But the platform is good," Putin told reporters.

Those imposing restrictions on Russian businessmen's participation in WEF impose them against themselves, Vladimir Putin said.

Vladimir Putin had a brief meeting on Thursday with US Vice President Mike Pence on the sidelines of an international conference in Singapore.

"There were many meetings, practically with all the partners: with the Japanese prime minister and with the chair of State Council of China today, and the prime minister of Singapore and with the president of South Korea, and I have just spoken to the US vice president on the go," Putin told reporters.

He added that he and Pence had met and discussed strategic stability as well as the implementation of a new START treaty.

“Any unfriendly steps somehow affect the schedule of work, the schedule of our meetings,” Putin said when asked how a possible second wave of sanctions against Russia could affect the meeting with US President Donald Trump, due to be held at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires.

Putin believes that strategic stability is the key issue on the agenda of Russia-US talks.

Russia is ready for full-fledged work in Syria's economy, which would be advantageous for Moscow, the Russian president stressed.

Vladimir Putin hopes that joint humanitarian aid deliveries in Syria, conducted by Russia as well as France and Germany, will continue.

Putin said that he'd discussed oil prices with US President Donald Trump in Paris. Oil prices could slighty rise or fall, but the current price is not very stable; the current oil price of $70 per barrel suits Russia, he added.

The EAS has brought together the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states and the organization's partners — Australia, China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Russia, South Korea and the United States.

