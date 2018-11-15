Register
12:50 GMT +315 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Russian President Vladimir Putin arrives in Singapore on November 11, 2018.

    Russian President Putin Holds Press Conference After ASEAN Summit (VIDEO)

    © Sputnik / Alexei Druzhinin
    World
    Get short URL
    0 40

    Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a press conference in Singapore after his participation in the 13th East Asia Summit (EAS) and the Russia-ASEAN summit.

    Any politically-motivated restrictions in the economy are a hindrance and hurt everyone, including those who introduce them, Vladimir Putin said at a press conference in Singapore.

    No sanctions can stop cooperation between Russia and the ASEAN countries and the development of their economies, Vladimir Putin added.

    READ MORE: WATCH World Leaders Gather for ASEAN Summit in Singapore

    "This cannot stop development, it is ruled out, it is impossible… so cooperation will continue," Putin said following a visit to Singapore.

    ASEAN foreign ministers take part in a meeting of the 50th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Foreign Ministers Meeting (AMM) at the Philippine International Convention Center in Manila
    © AFP 2018 / Erik DE CASTRO/POOL
    US to Push for Binding Code of Conduct on S China Sea at ASEAN Summit - Official
    Russia is ready to work with Japan to resolve controversial issues, Vladimir Putin stressed.

    Putin stressed that Russia's non-participation in WEF in Davos will not affect country's economy.

    "It definitely will not affect Russia's authority in world's economy. A country's authority in the world's economy depends, first of all, on its economic power, the economy's structure, results that it shows in terms of technological effectiveness, the GDP growth, macroeconomic indicators such as low inflation, small external debt, the absence of budget deficit or its minimum rate or, what is better, budget surplus, which [Russia] enjoys now," Putin indicated.

    The Russian president added that the Russian authorities, in general, achieved set goals in economy.

    "Nevertheless, such platforms as the Davos forum are useful. When I was vice governor of St. Petersburg, often enough, almost every year I went to Davos. Then, working in Moscow, less and less frequently. Recently I have practically not appeared there. But the platform is good," Putin told reporters.

    Those imposing restrictions on Russian businessmen's participation in WEF impose them against themselves, Vladimir Putin said.

    Vladimir Putin had a brief meeting on Thursday with US Vice President Mike Pence on the sidelines of an international conference in Singapore.

    "There were many meetings, practically with all the partners: with the Japanese prime minister and with the chair of State Council of China today, and the prime minister of Singapore and with the president of South Korea, and I have just spoken to the US vice president on the go," Putin told reporters.

    He added that he and Pence had met and discussed strategic stability as well as the implementation of a new START treaty.

    READ MORE: Russia Ready to Renew Dialogue With US on INF, START, ABM Treaties — Lavrov

    “Any unfriendly steps somehow affect the schedule of work, the schedule of our meetings,” Putin said when asked how a possible second wave of sanctions against Russia could affect the meeting with US President Donald Trump, due to be held at the G20 summit in Buenos Aires.

    Putin believes that strategic stability is the key issue on the agenda of Russia-US talks.

    Russia is ready for full-fledged work in Syria's economy, which would be advantageous for Moscow, the Russian president stressed.

    Vladimir Putin hopes that joint humanitarian aid deliveries in Syria, conducted by Russia as well as France and Germany, will continue.

    Putin said that he'd discussed oil prices with US President Donald Trump in Paris. Oil prices could slighty rise or fall, but the current price is not very stable; the current oil price of $70 per barrel suits Russia, he added.

    The EAS has brought together the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) member states and the organization's partners — Australia, China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Russia, South Korea and the United States.

    Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.

    Tags:
    ASEAN, Vladimir Putin, Russia, Singapore
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    From the Stars to Ashes: Celebrities Affected by Californian Wildfires
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse