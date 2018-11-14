TurkStream Gas Pipeline to Contribute to EU Energy Security - Erdogan's Office

ANKARA (Sputnik) - The TurkStream natural gas pipeline will bolster Europe's energy security, the Turkish presidential office said in a statement on Wednesday ahead of a ceremony marking the completion of the construction of the TurkStream's offshore section next week.

"To mark the completion of the construction of the TurkStream's offshore section, the ceremony with the participation of the Turkish and Russian presidents, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin, will take place on November 19 in Istanbul. It is expected that the first line [of the pipeline] will deliver gas to our country, while the second — to European countries, which will contribute to achieving Europe's energy security, primarily in the Balkans," the statement read.

As the Kremlin said in a statement earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan would participate in the ceremony in a video conference.

The TurkStream pipeline comprises two lines each having the capacity of 15.75 billion cubic meters (556.2 billion cubic feet) per year. The first leg is set to bring gas across the Black Sea directly to Turkey, while the other one will run across the Turkish territory to its western border, transporting natural gas to countries in the south and southeast of Europe.

