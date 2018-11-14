'Common Decency': France Berates Trump for Twitter Crusade Against Macron

On November 13, 2015, a series of terrorist attacks ripped through Paris and its suburb of Saint-Denis leaving a total of 130 people dead and some 368 more injured. Daesh* claimed responsibility for the attacks, explaining that they were retaliation for French airstrikes on terrorist targets in Syria and Iraq.

The French government's spokesman Benjamin Griveaux has berated US President Donald Trump for slamming France's record in World War One and Two on a day which commemorated the third anniversary of the deadly Paris terrorist attacks.

"Yesterday was November 13, we were commemorating the murder of 130 of our people. So I'll reply in English: 'common decency' would have been appropriate," Griveaux underscored when asked about Trump's latest tweets on France.

On Tuesday, the US President specifically wrote on his Twitter page that French Emmanuel Macron's recent proposal to create a pan-European army will unlike "work out for France".

"[…] It was Germany in World Wars One & Two — How did that work out for France? They were starting to learn German in Paris before the U.S. came along. Pay for NATO or not!" Trump noted.

In an hour, Trump tweeted a spate of other France-related messages, blasting Paris for what he described as unfair tariffs in trade with the US and alleging that "there is no country more nationalist than France", among other things.

They were almost simultaneously conducted outside the ongoing France-Germany football match at the Stade de France stadium in the suburb of Saint-Denis, the Bataclan concert hall and Paris cafes.

Daesh militants claimed responsibility for the attacks, citing retaliation against French airstrikes on terrorist targets in Syria and IraqThe perpetrators were French and Belgian citizens who were registered as terrorism suspects. The French government responded to the attacks by introducing a three-month state emergency, which remained in place for two years.

*Daesh, a terrorist group banned in Russia