Register
13:45 GMT +314 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An Iranian oil worker makes his way through Tehran's oil refinery south of the capital Tehran, Iran, Monday, Dec. 22, 2014

    Iranian Oil Exports Fell by 90 Kb/D Before US Imposed Sanctions - IEA Report

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Iran's oil exports fell by 90,000 barrels per day to 1.8 million barrels per day in October, with exports to China rising to 820,000 barrels, the International Energy Agency (IEA) report showed Wednesday.

    "During October, shipments of Iranian oil fell 90 kb/d to 1.8 mb/d with waiver countries – China, India, Korea, Turkey, Japan, Italy, Greece and Taiwan – loading more than 70% of the volume, according to Kpler data. South Korea, France and Japan’s shipments were down to zero… India, Iran’s second-biggest lifter, cut back to about 310 kb/d. Exports to top buyer China, however, rose to 820 kb/d," the report read.

    READ MORE: IEA Improves Forecast of Oil Price to $88 Per Barrel in 2025, to $112 in 2040

    The United States hit the country's oil exports on November 5, introducing the second package of sanctions. However, Washington granted temporary exemptions to eight importers of Iranian oil.

    OPEC Countries 105% Compliant With Deal on Oil Production Cuts

    The report by the International Energy Agency also showed that the countries of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) were 105-per cent compliant with the deal on oil output freeze in October.

    "Increased supply from OPEC members of the Vienna Agreement saw compliance in October ease to 105%, the lowest since September 2017," the report read.

    Robotics
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Fears of 'Robocalypse' Are Overblown – IEA Report
    According to the report, OPEC crude output went up to 32.99 million barrels per day in October, "up 240 kb/d on a year ago."

    The non-OPEC members of the production freeze deal reached a 42-per cent compliance with the pact. The IEA revised the assessment of September compliance down to 32 percent.

    IEA Expects Crude, Condensate Production in Russia to Grow to 11.5 mb/d in 2019

    The International Energy Agency expects crude and condensate output in Russia to stand at 11.2 million barrels per day this year and to increase up to 11.5 million barrels per day in 2019, according to its Oil Market Report.

    READ MORE: IEA Urges Int'l Community to Follow US in Switching From Coal to Gas

    "While renewed speculation about output curbs and increased financial sanctions on Russia pose risks to the outlook, we expect crude and condensate production to average 11.2 mb/d this year, rising to 11.5 mb/d next year," the report read.

    Russian crude and condensate production set another record high in October, rising to 11.4 mb/d, the IEA stressed, adding that month on month increases came from Rosneft, Gazprom Neft as well as Production Sharing Agreements.

    The Kremlin is closely monitoring the situation on the oil market, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters Wednesday.

    “We are closely following the development of the situation on the energy markets. There is a certain volatility, but the market is the market,” Peskov said when asked about the Kremlin’s opinion on the oil market situation.

    Related:

    Iran Selling Oil on Stock Exchange - Energy Expert
    Iran Warns of 'Hurtful' Times for Oil Buyers as US Sanctions Kick In
    Iran's Oil Minister Urges OPEC to Halt Work of Oil Cuts Monitoring Committee
    Tags:
    oil, export, International Energy Agency (IEA), OPEC, Iran
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse