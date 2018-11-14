UN GA Committee Approves Russia-Introduced Draft Resolution on Cybercrime

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The UN General Assembly’s Third Committee, responsible for the social, humanitarian and cultural issues, approved on Wednesday the draft resolution introduced by Russia on countering cybercrime.

A total of 88 countries voted in favor of the draft, while 55 voted against and 29 abstained.

“Reaffirming the importance of respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms in the use of information and communications technologies, 1. Requests the Secretary-General to seek the views of Member States on the challenges they face in countering the use of information and communications technologies for criminal purposes and to present a report based on those views for consideration by the General Assembly at its seventy-fourth session,” the draft resolution read.

According to a study by the US-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) released in February, the annual cost of cybercrime for the global economy amounts to $600 billion or 0.8 percent of the world’s GDP.