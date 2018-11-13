WATCH Italian PM Holding International Conference on Libya in Palermo

According to Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, the meeting in the Sicilian city would help various forces in Libya find common ground and start a discussion on the hosting of general elections in the war-torn country.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini, Egyptian President Abdel Fatah al-Sisi, and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev are attending the conference on Libya.

Conte stated that he was expecting Commander of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar and Libyan Government of National Accord Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj to carry out a bilateral meeting at the summit.

Giuseppe Conte said he regretted that Turkish delegation left the conference, as Ankara announced it had been disappointed by the agenda.

At the same time, Head of UN Support Mission in Libya Ghassan Salamé said he considered the conference to be an important milestone.

