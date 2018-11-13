Register
12:03 GMT +313 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A demonstrator holds a poster with a picture of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi

    Khashoggi Killing Tape 'Shocked' Saudi Intel Officer – Erdogan

    © REUTERS / Osman Orsal
    World
    Get short URL
    2 0 0

    Canada has already confirmed that its intelligence agencies had heard the tapes related to the killing of the Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi after Turkey shared them with a number of countries last week.

    After returning from the Remembrance Day commemoration in Paris, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told journalists that a Saudi Arabian intelligence official was shocked after listening to the audio recording of the killing of the Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

    “All those who asked have listened to the audio recording of this murder. Our intelligence organisation did not conceal anything. Besides Saudi Arabia, the United States, France, Canada, Germany and the United Kingdom listened to this recording. The [content of the] tape is a real calamity. Even the intelligence officer of the Saudis was shocked when he listened to the recording, as he said ‘This guy [perpetrator] is perhaps using heroin, only a man on heroin can do such a thing’,” Erdogan told reporters.

    The Turkish president also stressed that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman promised to “shed light on this incident” and do “whatever is necessary”.

    Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to the media at the end of a two-day cabinet retreat in Calgary, Alberta, Canada January 24, 2017
    © REUTERS / Chris Bolin
    Trudeau Confirms Canadian Intelligence Heard Audio Tapes of Khashoggi Murder
    Earlier this week, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France 2 that Paris hadn’t received the recordings, had been passed over by Ankara, and suggested that Erdogan was “playing political games”.

    The Turkish side dismissed his comments as unacceptable, claiming that if it wasn’t for Turkey’s “determined efforts”, the case would have already been covered up.

    In the meantime, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed that the country’s intelligence had listened to the tapes, although he hadn’t heard them himself.

    READ MORE: Jamal Khashoggi's Last Words Revealed – Reports

    In a Washington Post op-ed, Erdogan wrote that “we knew that the order to kill Khashoggi came from the highest levels of the Saudi government.” At the same time, he emphasised that he didn’t believe that Saudi King Salman, “the custodian of the holy mosques, ordered the hit on Khashoggi”.

    Pictures of Saudi Journalist Khashoggi
    © REUTERS / Murad Sezer
    Turkey Slams France for Claims Erdogan Playing 'Political Games' Amid Khashoggi Probe
    Jamal Khashoggi disappeared on October 2 after entering the Saudi Consulate General in the Turkish city of Istanbul to obtain papers he needed for a new marriage. After weeks of concerns that he could have been kidnapped or killed inside the consular premises and searches of the building by Turkish police, the Saudi prosecutor-general confirmed his death.

    The journalist died in an altercation with people who met him inside, and, according to the Istanbul prosecutor, his body was dismembered and destroyed after he was strangled to death.

    Riyadh has consistently denied the royal family’s involvement in the incident, branding the killing a “rogue operation”.

    READ MORE: Pompeo Expects Saudis to Punish Those Responsible for Khashoggi Murder

    Saudi authorities announced that 18 suspects had been arrested as part of the ongoing probe, while Turkey is conducting a separate investigation, alleging that Khashoggi was killed by a 15-member hit squad sent from Saudi Arabia the day before he went missing.

    Related:

    Trudeau Confirms Canadian Intelligence Heard Audio Tapes of Khashoggi Murder
    Turkey Calls French Statements on Khashoggi Tapes 'Unacceptable'
    UK FM's Riyadh Trip to Pursue Khashoggi Murder Probe, End Bloodshed in Yemen
    Pompeo Expects Saudis to Punish Those Responsible for Khashoggi Murder
    Trump, Erdogan Discussed Khashoggi Case During Saturday Dinner in Paris - WH
    Snowden Claims Israeli Software Was Used to Track Khashoggi
    Jamal Khashoggi's Last Words Revealed – Reports
    US Condemns 'Premediated Killing' of Saudi Journalist Khashoggi
    Saudis Launch 'Boycott Amazon' Campaign Over Khashoggi Case's Coverage
    Erdogan Says Gave Recordings on Khashoggi Killing to Saudi Arabia, US, Germany
    Tags:
    official, intelligence, shock, death, audio clip, recordings, killing, Jean-Yves Le Drian, Justin Trudeau, Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud, Mohammed bin Salman, Jamal Khashoggi, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Canada, France, Saudi Arabia, Turkey
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    Winter is Coming: First Autumn Frost Arrives in Siberia
    CNN Ya Later
    CNN Ya Later!
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse