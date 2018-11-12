A British 'Daesh bride' currently held in a Syrian detention camp has complained she misses classic UK staples such as fish and chips and the NHS, and now wishes to return to her home in east London's Canning Town with her two children.

Reema Iqbal, 30, spent four years living in the self-declared caliphate, married to Harrods sales assistant turned violent extremist Celso Rodrigues Da Costa, who boasted in Daesh* propaganda videos of slaughrering "infidels".

She along with her sister Zara were removed from Daesh-held territory with several other jihadi brides in 2017 after being captured by Kurdish forces and taken to a camp near Raqqa. A few days later, she was blindfolded and moved to the Roj camp away from her sister.

Food for Wars

When asked by the Sunday Times what she missed about the UK, she said "fish and chips, any day",

"Food and friends, the whole lot. Your whole life. It's sad it goes, just like that, your whole life can change just like that," Iqbal said.

She was also critical of Daesh, in particular noting the terror group's healthcare standards compared poorly to Britain's, with pregnant jihadi brides forced to have caesareans because male extremists preferred it.

She claimed to have spent most of her time in the caliphate running running for or life and/or not knowing where she was — other Daesh brides were said to be "really annoying".

Nonetheless, despite her yearning to return home, Iqbal condemned the British government, blaming them for "most of my life" being "destroyed".

"They [the UK government] just think, ‘yeah, everything we heard about you is true.' But they're not doing their part to actually come and speak to me. There's nothing that we've done wrong," she alleged.

Still, when probed by the paper on the specifics of her life and activities with Daesh, as well as her reasons for travelling to Syria, Iqbal refused to elaborate.

*Daesh, also known as ISIS, Islamic State, is a terrorist group, banned in Russia