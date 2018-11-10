Erdogan Says Gave Recordings on Khashoggi Killing to Saudi Arabia, US, Germany

Turkish media stated earlier that Ankara had obtained the recordings during its own investigation into the murder of the Saudi journalist in Istanbul.

"We gave the recordings, we gave them to Saudi Arabia, we gave them to Washington, Germany, France, and Britain," Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Saturday.

According to him, Riyadh knows the killer of Jamal Khashoggi is among a group of 15 people who arrived in Turkey one day ahead of the incident.

Turkish public prosecutor Irfan Fidan previously stated that the journalist had been "strangled as soon as he entered the consulate" and that his body was "subsequently destroyed by being dismembered, once again confirming the planning of the murder."

