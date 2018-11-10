Man, Boy Injured in Shooting in Southeastern Canada - Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A man and a six-year-old boy have been injured in a shooting in Kirkland, a western suburb of the Canadian city of Montreal, local police said in a statement.

"Suspect arrested in Kirkland. He injured a 6 y/o and another man approx 50 y/o by gunshots. #SPVM [Montreal Police Service] investigators on the scene," the police posted on Twitter.

According to the Global News broadcaster, the attacker surrendered to the police who promptly arrived at the location upon receiving the injured man's request at around 7 p.m. local time on Friday (00:00 Saturday GMT)

The man and the boy have been taken to a hospital. Their health condition has been assessed as stable.

The CTV News TV channel reported, citing an unconfirmed report, that the attack could have been carried out by the child's father.