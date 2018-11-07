Register
    NordStar Airlines Boeing 737-800

    FAA Issues Emergency Directive for Boeing 737s Affecting 246 Planes

    © Sputnik / Vitaliy Berrukikh
    The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) issued an airworthiness directive on Boeing 737 Max aircrafts on Wednesday in light of the October 29 crash of a Lion Air Boeing 737 Max jet that killed all 189 passengers. The plane dove suddenly crashed after takeoff.

    The FAA indicated that the directive applies to 246 aircrafts worldwide, of which 45 are located in the United States. Per Reuters, the latest directive dictates that operators "revise the airplane flight manual to give the flight crew horizontal stabilizer trim procedures to follow under some conditions."

    Boeing 737/8 of Lion Air at Singapore Changi-SIN,13/10/14.(Archive)
    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Alec Wilson / PK-LOI
    Lion Air Crash Prompts Boeing to Issue Alert Its Planes Can Abruptly Dive During Flight - Report

    Boeing initially issued a safety warning on Tuesday that stated how "erroneous input from an AOA sensor" played a role in the deadly Lion Air crash. Investigators have stated that Lion Air pilots were battling with the plane's computer system as it suddenly sent the aircraft into a steep dive.

    The issue can reportedly only take place when the plane's autopilot is turned off, Bloomberg reported.

    According to USA Today, Boeing has delivered more than 200 models of the Boeing 737 and has received more than 4,500 orders.

    Lion Air flight JT610 was en route to Pangkal Pinang, Indonesia, when it suddenly lost contact with traffic control operators after departing from Jakarta. The plane was later discovered in the Java Sea, marking the first crash involving the Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft, according to CBS News.

    The Boeing 737 Max 8 had its first flight in January 2016.

    Tags:
    autopilot, plane crash, crash, warning, safety, flight, Boeing, US Federal Aviation Administration
