EU Hybrid Threats Center Says to Examine China's Activities in 2019

"Starting in 2019 a pool of experts assessing China's activities will begin their work at the center. First of all, this work will concern the Pacific Rim," the director Kirstie Narinen indicated on Tuesday.
In November 2017, the European Centre of Excellence for Countering Hybrid Threats was established at Finland's initiative in Helsinki.
Trump administration has repeatedly called out China for "malign activity" including cyberattacks, election interference, and industrial warfare. In September, President Donald Trump alleged that China was trying to meddle in the upcoming midterm election to influence the vote against the Republican Party. Beijing, in its turn, has denied the president's claims.
