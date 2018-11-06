Canada Deploys Online Advertising to Counter Extremism - Minister

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Canada is turning to an organization named Moonshot CVE to deploy online advertising techniques to prevent radicalization of potential terrorists, Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness Ralph Goodale said in a press release.

"Moonshot’s Redirect Method detects signs of high risk of radicalization to violence based on online search queries," the official press release stated Tuesday. "The technique, termed the 'Redirect Method,' uses online advertising tools and Internet video channels to direct individuals to content created by credible third parties that challenge ideologies that can motivate destructive attitudes and behavior."

The statement also stated that Goodale announced a $1.5 million grant to Moonshot CVE, which claims to have developed an "innovative, internationally-tested online method of countering radicalization" that will complement other Canadian terror-fighting efforts.

The document emphasized further that the initiative will not identify or track individuals in order to comply with Canadian privacy laws.

Earlier, Canadian Ambassador to the UN Marc-Andre Blanchard stated that Ottawa was seeking to become a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council in 2021-2022 stressing that if elected, Canada will tackle the range of issues, including violent extremism.