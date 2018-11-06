Norway Needs to Apologize, Explain Fabricated Bochkarev Arrest - Russian Embassy

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow is expecting explanations and apologies from the Norwegian authorities over the arrest of Russian citizen Mikhail Bochkarev in Oslo in September on fabricated espionage charges, the Russian Embassy in Norway said Tuesday.

"This provocation involves people who ordered it and those who carried it out. They must be held responsible. Russia is expecting serious explanations and apologies from the Norwegian side," the embassy said in a statement on its Facebook blog.

On September 21, Mikail Bochkarev, a staff employee of the Russian upper house of parliament, was detained on espionage charges at the Gardermoen airport outside the capital, Oslo, following his participation in an IT conference in Norway's parliament, arranged by the European Centre for Parliamentary Research and Documentation (ECPRD). He was later released and sent back to Russia.

Bochkarev told reporters waiting for him at the Moscow airport he had expected Norway to drop charges because he was innocent. He called accusations against him "baseless" and "absurd."