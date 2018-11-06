Spanish FM Calls Trump's Plan to Quit INF Treaty With Russia a 'Mistake'

MADRID (Sputnik) - Spanish Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said on Tuesday that US President Donald Trump’s decision to pull his country out of a 1987 arms control agreement with Russia was a mistake.

"Trump’s decision on the INF is a mistake that will ratchet up the tension. We do not approve of this unilateral measure," the minister Josep Borrell said.

READ MORE: Trump Says He Probably Won't Meet With Putin in Paris

The Spanish top diplomat spoke after a meeting in Madrid with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Borrell told reporters that US withdrawal from the treaty put global stability and security at risk.

Earlier, Trump said, while commenting on his surprise decision to quit the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF) just weeks before crucial midterm elections the United States, that the US would be increasing its nuclear arsenal until Russia and China "come to their senses." Lavrov, on his part, stated on Monday that this rhetoric aimed to fire up the Republican base.

Last month, Trump said that he wanted to scrap the INF that bans any ground-launched missile systems with ranges between 500 and 5,500 kilometers (300 to 3,400 miles), however, the motion needs Congressional approval.