Lavrov Calls US Sanctions on Iran 'Illegitimate', Slams Pressure on SWIFT

Washington implemented tough unilateral sanctions against the Islamic Republic on Monday following President Trump's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal in May.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has condemned Washington's decision to slap Tehran with sanctions, calling the restrictions "absolutely illegitimate" and deeply disappointing, and saying that it was "unacceptable" to hold dialogue in the language of ultimatums.

"As far as the US measures against Iran are concerned, they are absolutely illegitimate," Lavrov said on Tuesday in Madrid following a meeting with Spanish officials.

"They are being implemented in flagrant violation of the decisions of the UN Security Council, and the way in which these measures are announced and implemented cannot but cause a deep sense of disappointment. We proceed from the idea that the norms of not only international law, but of international dialogue, have not been repealed," Lavrov added.

"Pursuing a policy based on ultimatums and one-sided demands is hardly permissible in our times," the Russian foreign minister stressed.

SWIFT Pressure Also Unacceptable

Commenting on US pressure on international financial messaging system SWIFT, which announced Monday that it would comply with US sanctions, Lavrov said that such pressure was also illegitimate.

On Monday, Washington followed through with plans to renew sanctions against Iran following President Trump's exit from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) Iran nuclear deal. The tough sanctions target Iran's energy, banking and sea-based transport sectors, and threaten so-called secondary sanctions against foreign companies and countries doing business with the Islamic Republic.

All of the JCPOA's other signatories, including Iran, Russia, China and several European powers, have made an effort to save the landmark nuclear deal and bypass the US sanctions or otherwise limit their impact. This has included the development of a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) on trade. China and India, the largest importers of Iranian crude oil, have resisted US secondary sanctions threats, and have been given exemptions along with five other countries plus Taiwan.