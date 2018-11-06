Register
    Japan's Biggest Oil Firm Considers to Resume Iranian Oil Imports - Spokeswoman

    TOKYO (Sputnik) - Japan's largest oil company JXTG Nippon Oil & Energy Corporation is considering the possibility of resuming Iranian oil imports, Michiko Ono, the company's spokeswoman, told Sputnik on Tuesday in light of Washington's announcement of exemptions from the Iran sanctions.

    "In October, we switched to [oil] imports from other countries. Today, the Japanese government, namely the Economy, Trade and Industry Ministry, informed us of the fact that Japan has been exempted from sanctions. We do not know any details so far. Our company purchases oil in different countries. We consider it important to diversify the sources of import. Now we cannot say when and in what form the imports will be resumed, but we aim to resume them and are currently considering this issue," the spokeswoman Michiko Ono said.

    The company's spokeswoman has also commented on the conditions for the oil imports payments introduced by Washington for the eight countries, under which they will be required to deposit Tehran's revenues from oil trade in an escrow account.

    "We know that [matters regarding sanctions exemptions and the need to make payments through the escrow account] are interrelated, but we do not yet how it will be implemented," Ono stated.

    The spokeswoman's comments follow a new batch of sanctions targeting Iran's oil trade, shipping and banking that came into force on Monday. At the same time, the United States temporarily exempted eight nations, including Japan, from the sanctions on importing oil from Iran.

    In May, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would withdraw from the Iran nuclear agreement, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, and reimpose sanctions against Tehran that were previously lifted under the accord. The first round of the US sanctions was reimposed in August.

    Tags:
    sanctions, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), oil, Donald Trump, Iran, Japan, United States
