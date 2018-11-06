EU Guarantees for Trade With Iran Amid Sanctions 'on Positive Track'- Diplomat

"European governments try to create a space for the continuation. How can they be sure about these guarantees, I think, it depends from case to case, but generally, I think, it's on the positive track," Sajjadpour said, when asked what reassurances Iran got from the European countries that EU firms could keep trading with Iran.
Following the US withdrawal, other participants of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), including Iran itself, China, Germany, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the European Union, reaffirmed their commitment to the agreement.
The European Union came up with several initiatives to keep Iran in the multilateral pact, including a special purpose vehicle (SPV) that it wants to set up with Russia and China to allow any country bypass US sanctions and trade with Iran.
