Japan Should Set Up Mechanism for Trade With Iran After Sanctions Waiver -Tokyo

On Monday, the second package of the US's anti-Iranian sanctions, re-introduced after Washington's withdrawal from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and targeting, in particular, Iran's oil sector, took effect.

Tokyo should quickly create mechanisms of financial settlements with Iran in connection with a US decision to exclude Japan and seven other countries from the effect of Washington's oil sanctions against Iran, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.

"Taking into account this decision, it is necessary to create methods of financial settlements with Iran as soon as possible. To that end, we intend to energetically address this issue together with the interested structures," the ministry pointed out.

The statement came after a spate of energy and banking sanctions against Tehran entered force on Monday. In the sanctions, the US designated more than 700 individuals and entities, including banks, aircraft and vessels.

Earlier, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that Washington would grant temporary waivers to eight countries to allow them to continue importing oil from Iran after November 5. They include China, India, Italy, Greece, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and Turkey.

Pompeo pointed out that six of the countries agreed to significantly reduce imports of Iranian oil, while two others plan to halt their imports entirely.

On Friday, US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook said that the Iran sanctions waivers, or significant reduction exemptions (SRE), would last for six months, adding that Washington did not plan to grant any additional SREs after the 180-day period.

US President Donald Trump announced Washington's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), in early May. He also pledged to reinstate economic sanctions against Tehran and those countries which will continue business with the Islamic Republic. The first round of the US restrictions entered into force in August.