Trump Says He Probably Won't Meet With Putin in Paris

However, US President Donald Trump suggested that he might meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin in November, during the G20 summit in Argentina.

US President Donald Trump said on Monday that he probably will not sit down for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin when both presidents are in France this weekend for the 100th anniversary of the end of World War One.

"We will be meeting at the G20 and probably we'll have meetings after that," Trump told reporters. "I'm not sure that we'll have a meeting in Paris. Probably not."

Speaking about a possible meeting between the president in Paris, presidential aide Yuri Ushakov previously stated that Trump and Putin were likely to have a short meeting there. As the official noted, the sides would have "long and thorough" conversation in Argentina.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW