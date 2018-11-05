Israeli Foreign Ministry Says Talks With EAEU on Free Trade Deal Moving Forward

JERUSALEM (Sputnik) - The negotiations between Israel and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) on a free trade deal are moving forward successfully, the director of the Israeli Foreign Ministry's first department for Eurasia said on Monday.

"A few years ago we launched the negotiations with the EAEU on a free trade area… We believe that this will be an important step which will provide an opportunity to significantly deepen commercial and economic ties between Israel and Russia. The talks are moving forward successfully… but there is still a lot of technical work to do," Jacob Livne told reporters.

Israeli Ambassador to Russia Gary Koren said in April that Israel and the EAEU had resumed talks on the preparation of a free trade agreement.

The EAEU comprises Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan.