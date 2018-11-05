US Coordinator Visits Saudi Arabia This Week for Iran Talks – State Dept.

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US Coordinator for Counterterrorism Nathan Sales is traveling to Saudi Arabia and Bahrain this week in order to discuss what they called deterring Iran's activities in the Middle East and stopping terrorists travel, the State Department said in a press release on Monday.

"Ambassador Nathan A. Sales, the Coordinator for Counterterrorism, will travel to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia November 5-6 and Manama, Bahrain November 7-8," the release said. "He will meet with leaders there to discuss cooperation to blunt the Iranian regime’s support for terrorism, countering the financing of terrorism, and deterring terrorist travel."

This announcement comes after the United States reimposed a second set of sanctions against Iran that were removed under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Earlier on Monday, the US Treasury Department imposed sanctions on 700 Iranian individuals and entities, including 50 banks and their subsidiaries, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, the national airline Iran Air, leading shipping companies, 122 vessels and 67 aircraft.

