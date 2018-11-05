Russian Su-27 Intercepts US Spy Aircraft Over Black Sea - US Navy (VIDEO)

US Air Force spy planes have been conducting a series of flights along Russia’s northern and western borders, as well as near Russian bases in Syria. The US claims that one of its planes was intercepted over the Black Sea by a Russian jet in an "unsafe manner." The Russian Ministry of Defense hasn't commented on the statements yet.

The US Navy has slammed Russia for the actions of an Su-27 jet that intercepted a US EP-3 Aries spy plane in a manner that was deemed unsafe. The official statement said that the jet's maneuvers put the lives of those on board at risk.

"On Nov. 5, 2018, a US EP-3 Aries aircraft flying in international airspace over the Black Sea was intercepted by a Russian Su-27. This interaction was determined to be unsafe due to the Su-27 conducting a high speed pass directly in front of the mission aircraft, putting at risk the pilots and crew," the statement said.

The US has released a video of the incident.

#BREAKING: U.S. EP-3 intercepted in the #BlackSea by Russian SU-27 putting at risk pilots and crew. #USNavy aircraft was operating in accordance with international law and did not provoke this Russian activity. — https://t.co/7xWaf3vmgc pic.twitter.com/eFhQGutZhr

The US Navy also noted that the jet's actions caused turbulence and vibrations for the spy plane's crew. The official release added that the EP-3 Aries hadn't provoked the Russian jet and urged all countries to adhere to the 1972 Agreement for the Prevention of Incidents On and Over the High Seas.

The Russian Ministry of Defense hasn't commented on the statement yet.