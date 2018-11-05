Japan Seeks to Get Expanded Waiver From US on Iranian Oil Imports Ban - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Japanese government will ask the United States to expand the 180-day waiver allowing the country to keep importing oil from Iran despite the re-introduced US sanctions, NHK broadcaster reported on Monday.

According to NHK, Iran accounted for 5.5 percent of Japan's crude oil imports in 2017 and the government attaches importance to imports of energy resources from various countries. Thus, Tokyo plans to seek to be exempt from this embargo.

Earlier in the day, the second package of US sanctions, re-introduced after Washington's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and targeting, in particular, Iran's oil sector, took effect. Washington granted Japan, among other countries, a temporary exemption from the sanctions, however, Tokyo asked to prolong the period.

READ MORE: Pompeo, Mnuchin Hold Press Conference on Re-imposing Sanctions on Iran (VIDEO)

© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite Pompeo Reveals Countries Exempt From Iran Oil Sanctions

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo earlier said that Washington would consider waivers for the importers of Iranian oil to give them time to adjust to the new conditions, but expected all countries to eventually reduce their oil imports from Iran to zero.

In May, US President Donald Trump announced that the United States would withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal, and reimpose its sanctions against Iran that had been previously lifted under the agreement. The first round of the US restrictions came into force in August.