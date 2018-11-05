US Decision on Anti-Iran Sanctions 'Absurd, Dangerous' - Russian Envoy

"The decision made by the United States is absurd and very dangerous in its consequences as it derails one the most important international agreement approved by the UN Security Council," Ulyanov said.
The statement was made on the day when the second package of US sanctions, re-introduced after Washington's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and targeting, in particular, Iran's oil sector, takes effect.
READ MORE: "Black Monday": Iranian Analysts Explain Why US Sanctions Unlikely to Succeed
US President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal in May, along with the plans to reimpose its sanctions against Iran that had been lifted under the agreement. The first round of the US restrictions came into force in August.
