US Decision on Anti-Iran Sanctions 'Absurd, Dangerous' - Russian Envoy

VIENNA (Sputnik) - The US decision to re-introduce sanctions against Iran is absurd and dangerous in its consequences, Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told Sputnik.

"The decision made by the United States is absurd and very dangerous in its consequences as it derails one the most important international agreement approved by the UN Security Council," Ulyanov said.

The statement was made on the day when the second package of US sanctions, re-introduced after Washington's withdrawal from the Iran nuclear deal and targeting, in particular, Iran's oil sector, takes effect.

In early October, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington would consider waivers for the importers of Iranian oil to give them time to adjust to the new conditions, but expected all countries to eventually reduce their oil imports from Iran to zero.

US President Donald Trump announced his decision to withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal in May, along with the plans to reimpose its sanctions against Iran that had been lifted under the agreement. The first round of the US restrictions came into force in August.