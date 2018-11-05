US Sanctions Imposed to Stifle Competition Will Hurt Own Economy - Russian PM

SHANGHAI (Sputnik) - Washington introduces sanctions in order to suppress global competition, but will end up hurting its own economy, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday.

"Recently, the actions have been taken to strangle competition and put the system of free exchange of goods and services under a very tight control … The United States imposes all kinds of restrictions, duties on China, the European Union and our country, Russia. Ultimately, I am sure that the US economy will also suffer from it," Medvedev said during an online conference within the framework of his visit to China, when answering questions from Internet users.

READ MORE: Hearing Dispute on US Metal Tariffs Would Damage WTO's Viability — US Envoy

© REUTERS / Damir Sagolj Germany Paying Biggest Price for Sanctions Against Russia – Report

The global community should stick to the rules developed by the World Trade Organization (WTO) as "mankind has not developed anything better in this area," the prime minister stressed.

Previously, many countries criticized sanction and tariff policies of Washington as an attack against free trade and competition. China, India, and Russia, as well as other states, have also initiated numerous disputes against the US measures within the WTO.