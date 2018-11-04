Two Planes Collide Over Canada's Capital, One Crashes - Police

According to Ottawa police, a mid-air collision involving two aircraft occurred over the city of Carp, located 30 kilometers west of the Canadian capital.

A smaller plane crashed into a field, while the larger one was redirected to the Ottawa International Airport, the police reported Sunday, without providing additional details on what types of aircraft were involved in the collision.

Later the airport confirmed the plane landed safely. CTV reported, citing witnesses, that one of the planes, carrying a father and his son, had landed at Ottawa Airport.

Hearing possibly of a two planes collision out by carp one crashed on McGee side road and other involved being rerouted to land at OTTAWA airport Ottawa police,fire and ambulance are on scene on McGee side road Opp was called to assist but has been cleared while on scene — Ted (@Rmt3107) 4 ноября 2018 г.

The local media reported there believed to be serious injuries. ​According to CBS, Ottawa paramedics and police officers are at the scene of the incident.

