Boeing 737 En Route to China Prepares Emergency Landing Over Crack in Windshield

Approximately 166 passengers and eight crew members are aboard the plane heading from the Russian city of Novosibirsk to Sanya, China.

A plane en route from Novosibirsk, Russia to Sanya, China is going to make an emergency landing at the Krasnoyarsk Airport due to a crack in the windshield, the airport's press service told Sputnik.

"The flight Novosibirsk-Sanya is burning out its fuel. There are 166 passengers and six crew members on board. The landing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. (1:30 p.m. Moscow time)," a source told Sputnik.

Пассажирский Boeing авиакомпании NordStar, вылетевший из Новосибирска в китайский город Санья, готовится к вынужденной посадке в аэропорту Красноярска из-за трещины на лобовом стекле. На борту 173 пассажира, включая экипаж. Кружит вырабатывая топливо. Пожелаем мягкой посадки pic.twitter.com/MZp6OHlFzr — Simbiblis (@Simbiblis) 4 ноября 2018 г.

​Firefighters and medics are arriving at the airport.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW