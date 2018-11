NATO Plane Spotted Spying Near Russian Border (PHOTO)

The Russian Ministry of Defense has repeatedly urged the Pentagon to stop flights near Russia's borders; however, the US has ignored the requests.

A NATO RC-135V aircraft has carried out a reconnaissance flight near the border of Russia's Kaliningrad region, PlaneRadar reported Saturday.

According to site's data, the US plane with tail number 64-14846 left Royal Air Force Mildenhall station and reached the Russian border, flying near the Russian enclave in the Polish airspace.

​The incident followed a flight of an RQ-4B Global Hawk UAV near Russia's borders in October. The drone was conducting a reconnaissance mission near the borders of the Kaliningrad, Leningrad and Pskov regions.

А это его реальное фото сделанное сегодня. pic.twitter.com/uZqONRWxHB — PlaneRadar (@ua4wiy_) 13 сентября 2018 г.

​The number of air incidents involving Russian and NATO planes has considerably increased since 2014 due to the growing presence of the US-led military bloc's forces near Russia's western borders in wake of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.