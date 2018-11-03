Man City Football Club Slams Reports on Breaching FIFA Fair Play as ‘Organized’

"We will not be providing any comment on out of context materials purportedly hacked or stolen from City Football Group and Manchester City personnel and associated people … The attempt to damage the club's reputation is organized and clear," the Manchester City told the Sky Sports broadcaster.
Both FIFA and Infantino refuted the allegations and said that the reports were an attempt of organization's former officials tried for corruption to damage its reputation and undermine the ongoing reforms.
US Court Sentences Ex-FIFA Executive to 9 Years in Jail for Corruption
UEFA Financial Fair Play Regulations envisage that a football club should not spend more money on operations than it earns. The rules are aimed at securing fair competition on the market and mitigating risks of bankruptcy.
