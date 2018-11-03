Man City Football Club Slams Reports on Breaching FIFA Fair Play as ‘Organized’

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Manchester City Football Club has dismissed allegations that it violated the rules of FIFA fair play and evaded expulsion from the UEFA Champions League by colluding with FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

"We will not be providing any comment on out of context materials purportedly hacked or stolen from City Football Group and Manchester City personnel and associated people … The attempt to damage the club's reputation is organized and clear," the Manchester City told the Sky Sports broadcaster.

On Friday, the Spiegel magazine reported, citing the Football Leaks whistleblower, that many leaked internal emails and documents indicated Infantino had allegedly held several secret meetings with the leadership of the Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City football clubs during his term in the UEFA in order to help them reach settlements over violations of FIFA's financial fair play rules for years.

Both FIFA and Infantino refuted the allegations and said that the reports were an attempt of organization's former officials tried for corruption to damage its reputation and undermine the ongoing reforms.

UEFA Financial Fair Play Regulations envisage that a football club should not spend more money on operations than it earns. The rules are aimed at securing fair competition on the market and mitigating risks of bankruptcy.