Iran: US Has No More Capability to Put Countries Under Pressure

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi’s remarks on Friday came ahead of the impending US sanctions on the country’s oil sector, set to take effect on November 4.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi told IRIB on Friday that Washington had taken a number of measures against Tehran, having spent loads of money to pressure international banks, firms and institutions in a bid to prevent them from doing business with the Islamic Republic, but Iran, he stressed, had no concerns over such efforts:

“There is no room for any concern. We should wait and see that the US will not be able to carry out any measure against the great and brave Iranian nation,” he said.

Qassemi went on to say that such US bids were being made in vain:

“It seems that the US has no more capability to put countries and global economic enterprises under pressure,” he added.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson further claimed that Washington’s anti-Tehran sanctions were aimed at covering the country’s setbacks in the economic sector.

In addition, Qassemi said that Iran was capable of handling its economic affairs and had already worked out a plan on how to counter the US demands in different sectors.

The new round of US sanctions on Iran's oil sector is set to enter into force on November 4, just months after Washington withdrew from the landmark nuclear deal, reached between Iran and the P5+1 group of nations.

The first set of restrictions, which had been lifted under the agreement, was reinstated in August.

Iran is currently engaged in talks with other signatories to the deal – Russia, France, the UK, China and Germany – in order to preserve the international agreement and find a way to sidestep US sanctions while doing business with European states.