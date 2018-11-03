Register
01:26 GMT +303 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    The exhibition of photographs of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest’s finalists opened in the United Nations office in New York

    Stenin International Photo Contest Finalist Works Exhibition Opens in UN (PHOTO)

    © Sputnik /
    World
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The exhibition of photographs of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest’s finalists opened in the United Nations office in New York on Friday.

    The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest for young photojournalists is named after special photo correspondent of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, who was killed while on assignment in the conflict-torn eastern Ukraine in 2014.

    Visitors at the exhibition by winners of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest
    © Sputnik / Valeriy Melnikov
    Stenin Contest Winner Speaks About Challenges Facing Photojournalists
    UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Alison Smale attended the opening and congratulated young photojournalists from all over the world who took part in the contest.

    Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia was also in attendance, and noted that the exhibition opened on the same day as the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists. The Russian envoy honored the memory of Andrei Stenin.

    At the same time, Rossiya Segodnya’s Deputy Editor-in-Chief Andrei Blagodyrenko said that the contest has become a major humanitarian project in Russian photography as over 6,000 people from 77 countries applied for the contest in 2018.

    • The exhibition of photographs of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest’s finalists opened in the United Nations office in New York
      The exhibition of photographs of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest’s finalists opened in the United Nations office in New York
      © Sputnik /
    • The exhibition of photographs of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest’s finalists opened in the United Nations office in New York
      The exhibition of photographs of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest’s finalists opened in the United Nations office in New York
      © Sputnik /
    1 / 2
    © Sputnik /
    The exhibition of photographs of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest’s finalists opened in the United Nations office in New York

    The contest was launched by Rossiya Segodnya under the aegis of the Russian Commission for UNESCO. Its main goal is to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges of modern photojournalism. This contest is a platform for young photographers, who try to draw attention to people and events around them.

    Turkey History on the Road Breakfast My Planet, single, honorable mention
    © Photo : Sebnem Coskun, Stenincontest
    Finalists of the 2018 Andrei Stenin Press Photo Contest
    25
    In 2018, the contest jury included representatives from the world’s leading news agencies: AFP (France), Anadolu Ajansi (Turkey), Notimex (Mexico), as well as world-class photographers and editors. The jury was chaired by Ahmet Sel, who is Visual News Editor in Chief for Anadolu Agency (Turkey).

    The award ceremony will take place on November 8 in the exhibition complex of Moscow’s State Historical Museum.

    READ MORE: NASA Spacecraft Captures New Image of Earth En Route to Venus (PHOTO)

    The contest’s general information partners include: the Vesti.Ru news website, the Russian state Rossiya-Kultura TV channel, news website ZhurDom and the Russian Photo website. International media partners include Sputnik News Agency and Radio, Askanews news agency, Independent Media holding, Notimex news agency, RT TV channel and news site, The Royal Photographic Society, Shanghai United Media Group (SUMG), news agency ANA, TeleSUR international informative multiplatform, China Daily web-site, Frontline magazine, The Philippine News Agency, AlYoum AlSabee, The Paper, Radio Republik Indonesia, BERNAMA news agency, Antara news agency, Al Mayadeen. Industry media partners include the Academy of Photography, GeoPhoto agency, Photo-study.ru educational portal, the Union of Journalists of Moscow, the Union of Art Photographers of Russia, Young Journalists information portal.

    Related:

    Russia Slams Kiev's Reluctance to Provide Info on Stenin's Murder in Ukraine
    Winner of 2017 Stenin Photo Contest: 'We Need to Go Out and Tell Our Stories'
    Andrei Stenin International Photo Contest Opens Online Voting
    Andrei Stenin International Photo Contest Receives Record Number of Entries
    Fallen in the Line of Duty: Sputnik Photojournalist Andrei Stenin Remembered
    Tags:
    United Nations, Andrei Stenin, United States, Russia, New York
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 27 - November 2
    This Week in Pictures: October 27 - November 2
    Fear Without Facts
    Fear Without Facts
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse