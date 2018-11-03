Stenin International Photo Contest Finalist Works Exhibition Opens in UN (PHOTO)

UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The exhibition of photographs of the Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest’s finalists opened in the United Nations office in New York on Friday.

The Andrei Stenin International Press Photo Contest for young photojournalists is named after special photo correspondent of the Rossiya Segodnya International Information Agency, who was killed while on assignment in the conflict-torn eastern Ukraine in 2014.

UN Under-Secretary-General for Global Communications Alison Smale attended the opening and congratulated young photojournalists from all over the world who took part in the contest.

Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia was also in attendance, and noted that the exhibition opened on the same day as the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists. The Russian envoy honored the memory of Andrei Stenin.

At the same time, Rossiya Segodnya’s Deputy Editor-in-Chief Andrei Blagodyrenko said that the contest has become a major humanitarian project in Russian photography as over 6,000 people from 77 countries applied for the contest in 2018.

The contest was launched by Rossiya Segodnya under the aegis of the Russian Commission for UNESCO. Its main goal is to support young photographers and draw public attention to the challenges of modern photojournalism. This contest is a platform for young photographers, who try to draw attention to people and events around them.

In 2018, the contest jury included representatives from the world’s leading news agencies: AFP (France), Anadolu Ajansi (Turkey), Notimex (Mexico), as well as world-class photographers and editors. The jury was chaired by Ahmet Sel, who is Visual News Editor in Chief for Anadolu Agency (Turkey).

The award ceremony will take place on November 8 in the exhibition complex of Moscow’s State Historical Museum.

